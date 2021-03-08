(Newser) – While Americans seemed rather sympathetic to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday those across the pond aren't being quite as kind. CNN notes the "tumultuous" relationship the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long had with the UK tabloids, which went to town on the couple with no-holding-back headlines. Details and more:

The Daily Express called the Sussexes' interview a "self-serving" one, while the Sun predicted that Markle "may never return to Britain after angering Royal Family." The Daily Mail, predictably, went into overkill mode, publishing no fewer than 13 stories about the couple's sit-down on its website. One headline that took a jab at their new life in America: "Back to basics at their $14.5 million mansion." New nickname: First there was "Megxit" to describe the couple's exodus from Britain to the United States. Now, in the wake of their revelations, the Sun has come up with a fresh label for Markle's apparently bitter spit with much of the royal family: "Megxile."

