(Newser) – Piers Morgan stormed off the set of ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after taking flak for his continued criticism of Meghan Markle. The co-hosts were discussing the interview Markle and Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey—which Morgan claimed was meant to "destroy the monarchy"—when Morgan stated that Markle had essentially called Queen Elizabeth II a racist. He also claimed it was a lie that the couple's son had been denied a royal title because of the color of his skin, as was suggested in the interview. Alex Beresford, born of a white mother and a Black father, was more sympathetic, noting a former colleague had once asked him "if I was worried about the shade of cocoa that my son was going to come out," per the Sun. "I fully understand the hurt that is behind all of that," he said, suggesting others were unwilling to accept that racism could infect the royal family.

"I don't feel that you are a racist" but "what this is really about is the fact that you don't like Meghan Markle," Beresford told Morgan, who knew Markle before she dated Prince Harry. Beresford suggested Morgan held a grudge because Markle cut him off, per CNN. "OK, I'm done with this," Morgan said, walking off set, though he later returned, per the Guardian. ITV CEO Carolyn McCall told Reuters that a senior executive had spoken to the former CNN anchor about his comments. McCall also noted Morgan was free to speak his mind on Twitter, where his criticism has been blatant, as he's a contractor using a personal account. But she stressed that he'd revised Monday comments in which he expressed doubt about Markle's claim of suicidal thoughts. Speaking Tuesday, Morgan said he doubted much of what Markle said, though "it's not for me to question if she felt suicidal." (Read more Piers Morgan stories.)