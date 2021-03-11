Grisly Development in Case of Missing London Woman

(Newser) – Human remains have been found in the search for Sarah Everard, the London woman who went missing last Wednesday on her way home from a friend's house. The remains, which have not yet been identified, were found by investigators searching a wooded area in Kent, the Guardian reports. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of abducting the 33-year-old has been identified. Wayne Couzens, 48, has also now been arrested for murder, and is also being questioned on a separate allegation of indecent exposure, the BBC reports. Couzens serves in an elite unit that works in parliamentary and diplomatic protection; officers in that role are typically armed and vetted, and Couzens mainly worked protecting diplomatic premises.

story continues below

"The news today that it was a Metropolitan police officer who was arrested on suspicion of Sarah’s murder has sent shockwaves and anger through the public and through the Met," the police commissioner said Wednesday. "I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say that we are utterly appalled at this dreadful, dreadful news. Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people." A woman in her 30s, who was arrested the same night as Couzens on suspicion of assisting him, remains in custody, CNN reports. (Read more missing woman stories.)