New Cuomo Accusation Referred to Police

(Newser) – City police in Albany, home of the New York governor's mansion, say they've been alerted to the latest accusation against Gov. Mario Cuomo because a crime might have been committed. The department said it was contacted by state police and the governor's office Wednesday night, after the Albany Times-Union reported that a female aide to Cuomo said he'd groped her months ago at the governor's mansion. Police said that an investigation of the accusation has not begun, the New York Times reports, but that the department had contacted the woman's lawyer and offered assistance in the case "as we would do with any other report or incident." The aide has not filed a police report or a complaint with the governor's office. Cuomo said he wouldn't address "the specifics of this or any other allegation" because the state's attorney general is conducting an investigation.

Democratic legislators, who control New York's assembly, met Thursday about the accusations against Cuomo. They were considering starting the impeachment process, per the Wall Street Journal. Nearly 60 Democrats on Thursday called on the governor to resign. They issued a statement saying their reasons included accusations involving the recording of COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes as well as multiple allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. "We have a Lieutenant Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term," the statement said, per Politico, "and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time." Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has expressed her faith in the attorney general's investigation. "I trust the inquiry to be completed as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible," she tweeted. (Read more Mario Cuomo stories.)