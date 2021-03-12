(Newser) – Cyrus Vance Jr.—the Manhattan district attorney who prosecuted Harvey Weinstein and is now leading a criminal investigation of Donald Trump and the Trump Organization on potential bank, insurance, and tax fraud—has just set in motion the hourglass on his remaining time in office. In an interview published Friday in the New Yorker, Vance, who has been the Manhattan DA since 2010, tells Jane Mayer he won't run for a fourth term but will retire Dec. 31. Mayer writes that he made the decision before he had the Trump case handed to him. "There's nothing worse than a politician who doesn't know when to leave," he tells Mayer. In a statement to NBC News, Vance adds, "I never imagined myself as district attorney for decades like my predecessors. I never thought of this as my last job, even though it's the best job and biggest honor I'll ever have."

Vance says that it's time for "new leadership" in the Manhattan DA's office. The news has generated a lot of buzz because, as Axios puts it, "It leaves one of the country's most high-profile state prosecutors with just nine months to make a charging decision in the biggest case of his career—a criminal investigation of former President Trump and his business empire." It also means that Vance will most likely not be the one leading the prosecutorial team during a trial if a grand jury eventually brings charges against Trump or his company. Read Mayer's complete piece here, which includes details on the hard drive containing Trump's tax and financial info that's now in Vance's possession, believed to be held in an office building in lower Manhattan, in a chamber that Mayer calls the "modern equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb."