Georgetown Professor Accused of 'Blatant' Racism on Zoom

(Newser) – Georgetown University law students are demanding a professor be fired over a Zoom call in which she disparaged the academic performance of Black students. "We learned earlier this week that two members of our faculty engaged in a conversation that included reprehensible statements concerning the evaluation of Black students," Georgetown Law Dean Bill Treanor wrote in a Wednesday letter, noting an investigation has been opened, per NBC News. He didn't identify the professors, but the Black Law Student Association named them as Sandra Sellers and David Batson, per the Daily Beast. Both are white. In a clip of a Zoom conversation, uploaded to a student learning platform, Sellers spoke to Batson about grades. "I hate to say this. I end up having this, you know, angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks," she said.

"It happens almost every semester. And it’s like, 'Oh, come on,'" continued the adjunct professor, per WTOP. "[I] get some really good ones but they're also usually some that are just plain at the bottom," she added. "It drives me crazy." Batson, who had nodded while Sellers was speaking, responded, "What drives me crazy is, you know, the concept of how that plays out, and whether that is, you know, my own perceptions playing in here." Treanor said the video was "abhorrent" and "we are responding with the utmost seriousness." But the BLSA says no investigation is necessary given the "blatant and shameless racism." It's calling for Sellers' "immediate termination" in its own letter. Her "bias has impacted the grades of Black students in her classes historically, in her own words," it reads. (Read more Georgetown University stories.)