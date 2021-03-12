Carlson Targets NYT Journalist Who Spoke Out on Harassment

(Newser) – A debate over online harassment started with a tweet from New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz. For International Women's Day, "please consider supporting women enduring online harassment," she said. "It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life." This seemed to enrage Tucker Carlson, who attacked in her in a segment about "powerful people claiming to be powerless" on his Fox show Tuesday, Variety reports. The Times defended Lorenz Wednesday, accusing Carlson of a "calculated and cruel" campaign to encourage viewers to step up the harassment. More:

Carlson's attack. Carlson scoffed at Lorenz's tweet Tuesday. "Destroyed her life, really? By most people’s standards, Taylor Lorenz would seem to have a pretty good life, one of the best lives in the country, in fact," he said. He also described Lorenz, who reports on social media and Internet culture, as "far younger" and "much less talented" than other leading Times reporters, the Washington Post reports.

