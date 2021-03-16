Gayle King: Harry Had 'Unproductive' Talk With Family

(Newser) – Prince Harry has spoken to his brother for the first time since the bombshell Oprah interview, but it did not go well, according to Gayle King. She said on CBS This Morning Tuesday that Harry told her over the weekend that he had spoken to both Prince William and their father, Prince Charles. "The word I was given, those conversations were not productive," King said, per the Daily Beast. "But they are glad they at least started a conversation." In the Oprah interview, which reportedly caused crisis talks at Buckingham Palace, Harry said his father stopped taking his calls for a while after he and wife Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior royals last year.

Last week, William told reporters he hadn't spoken to his brother since the Oprah interview and pushed back at some of Harry and Meghan's statements about why they stepped back from royal life, saying, "We're not a racist family." "I think what is still upsetting to them, is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, the false stories are coming out that are disparaging against Meghan still," King said Tuesday. She said the palace hasn't reached out to Markle, but "they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family." (Prince Philip, Harry's grandfather, went home Tuesday after four weeks in a London hospital.)