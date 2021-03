(Newser) – We've heard from the queen about the revelations contained in the Meghan Markle/Prince Harry/Oprah interview, now something from Prince William. Variety reports that while visiting a London school Thursday, a Sky News reporter asked him a question and got this response: "We are very much not a racist family." As for whether he has connected with his brother since the interview aired Sunday night in the US, "I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do," he said. Sky News notes wife Kate accompanied him on the school visit. (Read more Prince William stories.)