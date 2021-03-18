Complaints About Piers Morgan's Meghan Comments Crush Record

(Newser) – Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle aren't just controversial, they're record-settingly controversial. A historic 57,121 people, the highest number in Ofcom's history, have complained to the UK's communications regulator about the former Good Morning Britain host's words; the previous record-holding incident, a "race row" on Celebrity Big Brother in 2007, got 12,600 fewer complaints, the BBC reports. Morgan did not seem chastened by the news. "Only 57,000?" he tweeted. "I’ve had more people than that come up & congratulate me in the street for what I said. The vast majority of Britons are right behind me." Morgan, of course, quit Good Morning Britain after saying on the show that he didn't believe Markle's claims of being suicidal after experiencing racism and other poor treatment at the hands of the British royal family. He has refused to apologize, Deadline reports.

Ofcom, which also got 4,398 complaints about Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey itself, says of that sit-down, "We're assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate." It has already launched a probe into Good Morning Britain. Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne, who is in hot water after defending Morgan on The Talk, says she doesn't know if she'll be returning to that show, Fox News reports: "I wish we could go on and have a adult conversation calmly and work it out but I don't know whether we can," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't know whether it's gone past that. I would love to but I don't know whether I even want to go back. ... I don't know whether I'm wanted there." As People reports, Osbourne also managed to use a racial slur in her statement denying she had ever used that very racial slur. (Read more Piers Morgan stories.)