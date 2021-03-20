(Newser) – Earlier this week, Tiger Woods offered some good news, noting he was back home in Florida to start the recovery process after his Feb. 23 crash in a suburb of Los Angeles. Now, an update on the probe into the accident, with law enforcement sources saying some "troubling evidence" has been uncovered, per TMZ. Those sources say it appears the 45-year-old golfer didn't hit the brakes before the crash, and that it seems like he also didn't let up on the gas. In other words, Woods "did nothing" to avoid crashing once his car went out of control, the outlet notes.

TMZ reports that, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, there was no evidence right after the crash of alcohol, or of Woods being impaired, and authorities tell the outlet that Woods had been driving "normal"—until he got to the scene of the crash and suddenly accelerated. The sheriff's office also says Woods reported not remembering the crash at all. This leads TMZ to ask the question: "Could Tiger have lost consciousness just before the crash?" The investigation is ongoing, with authorities examining the SUV that Woods was driving, as well as the crash site and other evidence. The New York Post tried to get elaboration on the TMZ report, but the sheriff's department simply said in a statement, "We are not releasing any further information at this time."