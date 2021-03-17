Tiger Woods Offers Positive Update

(Newser) – Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs last month, the AP reports. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods tweeted Tuesday night. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.” Woods was injured Feb. 23, two days after the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. He was on his way to a television shoot for GolfTV a little after 7am when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities aid. He had to be pulled out through the windshield.

He had a lengthy surgery that day at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for shattered tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized with a rod in his tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle required screws and pins. He was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for follow-up procedures. Woods thanked the medical staff at both hospitals for taking care of him. “I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” Woods said in the statement. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy had previously told Jimmy Fallon of Woods, “He’s doing better. I think all the guys have reached out to him. Hopefully if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him. See his kids, see his family."