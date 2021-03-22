Can You Stay Away From Tech for a Day? $2.4K Awaits

(Newser) – Could you go a whole day without checking your smartphone, posting on Instagram, and watching TV? There could be $2,400 in it for you if you think you're up for the task. CNN reports on the 2021 Digital Detox Challenge being held by Reviews.org, which offers a willing participant the chance to go 24 hours without any tech—meaning not only those aforementioned smartphones and TVs, but also gaming consoles or handhelds, computers or laptops, smartwatches or other wearable tech, and even smart home devices like speakers and vacuums. The chosen one will receive a safe to stash their devices in, as well as a $200 Amazon gift card to pull together a "tech-less survival kit"—the site recommends scooping up such distractions as board games, books, and art supplies to create a self-portrait instead of taking the usual selfie.

One day in tech purgatory may sound simple, but the site notes that, per its own survey, 75% of Americans think they're addicted to their phones, with most of us taking a peek once every nine minutes. If you're 18 or older, you're eligible to apply through 5pm MT Friday by providing some basic personal info and making a 100-word case on why you'd be a perfect fit for this challenge. The selected contestant will be announced March 29 on Reviews.org's YouTube channel. If you complete the challenge, not only will you be $2,400 richer, but you'll also have experienced "a day without doomscrolling, bad internet memes, or Zoom fatigue," the site notes. Reviews.org wants to offer one final reassurance for interested parties who might still be hesitating: "We're not monsters—you can still use a microwave to heat up a TV dinner!" You just won't be eating it in front of the TV. (Read more contest stories.)