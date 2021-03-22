(Newser) – Remember when it was determined that Kylie Jenner's worth was somewhere close to $900 million? The internet does, which is why the 23-year-old media personality is now catching heat for a public plea she made on behalf of a friend. Per USA Today, Jenner posted an Instagram story over the weekend that asked fans to open up their hearts and wallets in support of makeup artist Samuel Rauda, who she noted had recently been in an accident. "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel," Jenner wrote in an Instagram story over the weekend (Yahoo Entertainment has a screenshot). "Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam ... and swipe up to visit his families go fund me." A scroll through the GoFundMe's donations list shows that Jenner herself appeared to donate $5,000, but that apparently wasn't enough of a give to appease those irritated by her ask.

"Kylie Jenner really asked us for money like we made the Forbes list," one commenter posted on Twitter. Some even noted that Rauda's case is yet another example of why we need universal health care. TMZ clears up some of the numbers, noting that although many people in their responses cited $60,000 as the cost of the surgery that Rauda needed—and blasted Jenner for ponying up just $5,000 toward it—the initial GoFundMe goal was actually $10,000, and it only rose from there because of the attention Jenner brought to it. The outlet also goes to bat for Jenner, calling the idea that rich celebrities should have to fund an entire cause they're promoting "absurd." "It's possible she also kicked in even more anonymously or offered help elsewhere—WE DON'T KNOW," TMZ notes. As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe for Rauda had raised close to $100,000, with a $120,000 goal. (Reports that Jenner was the world's youngest self-made billionaire turned out to be premature.)