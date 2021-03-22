(Newser) – Add Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch to the list of celebs who've been accused of sexual misconduct. Hannah Harding says she was at the Cloak & Dagger—a now-closed Goth nightclub in Hollywood "where a cast of experimental artists performed eerie, sexually charged ceremonies each week," per the Los Angeles Times—in October 2019 when she ran into the then-37-year-old actor on the dance floor. Harding says Middleditch, who The Hollywood Reporter notes now stars in the new CBS sitcom B Positive, made obscene gestures toward her and a girlfriend, then groped her. Harding says several others—including friends, workers, and Kate Morgan, the club's operations manager—witnessed Middleditch's behavior. She adds she saw Middleditch grope another woman after her. Morgan, meanwhile, says she approached club co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson, asking them to boot Middleditch and ban him.

"I felt like they dismissed it," Morgan says. Harding says her complaint was similarly ignored by Bravin, who reached out to her to tell her she must've misinterpreted what happened. "They cared more about famous people at their club than women's safety," she says. Although Middleditch still hasn't spoken publicly about the allegations, Harding showed the Times private messages he sent to her on Instagram, in which he wrote: "Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you ... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable." In all, 10 women, including four ex-employees, tell the Times that Bravin and Patterson turned a blind eye toward sexual misconduct by club members, with workers claiming the two owners themselves constantly hit on female employees. Bravin's partial response, via an email to the Times: "Our goal from day one was to create the safest space possible." More from other women here. (Middleditch revealed in 2019 that he and wife Mollie Gates were swingers; Gates filed for divorce in May of last year.)