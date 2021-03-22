(Newser) – At least some of the 400 people arrested so far in the Capitol riot might face the rare charge of sedition—or essentially trying to overthrow the government. Michael Sherwin, who led the Justice Department's initial investigation into the riot as acting US attorney for DC, spoke about the possibility in a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday, one in which he also described how he had an unusually close view of the day's happenings. Coverage:

In the crowd: Sherwin told interviewer Scott Pelley that he donned running clothes that morning and joined the crowd for former President Trump's rally by the White House, per the New York Times. He described a "carnival" type of atmosphere, with people hawking shirts, popcorn, etc. But he also saw people in Kevlar vests, military helmets, and tactical gear. "Those individuals, I noticed, left the speeches early."

story continues below