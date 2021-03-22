They Were About to Exchange Wedding Rings. Then, a Splash

(Newser) – It's a happy ending after all following a Washington state couple's heart-stopping marriage ceremony that left the bride's wedding ring submerged in Lake Tahoe. "It was going off without a hitch and I was thinking in my head, 'No weddings just go without a hitch, or did we just crack the code,'" bride Marlee Kent tells KTXL of the event earlier this month on a pier at Sugar Pine Point beach. She and groom Andrew Kent were about to exchange rings when the ring Andrew was set to slip on Marlee's finger tumbled out of his hand and through a crack in the pier. "I thought, this can't be happening," Marlee tells CBS Sacramento, with Andrew adding, "What are the chances?" The ceremony was brought to a halt, and Andrew contemplated jumping in after the ring, though the minister talked him out of it due to the cold temps (KPIX notes the water was 41 degrees Fahrenheit).

The couple proceeded with the ceremony, became husband and wife, and then reached out to a local scuba-diving group to ask for assistance. "Is there anyone in this group that would be willing to help us out?" Andrew wrote March 12 on the Facebook page of Tahoe Scuba Diving, showing a pic of him and Marlee on their knees during the ceremony, peering through the dock's slats and into the water. The group's founder, Phill Abernathy, accepted the challenge, donned his gear, and headed into the frigid waters, hoping the ring hadn't been swept away by the current. He finally unearthed the ring amid some rocks, though he says he had to fight a crawdad to get it back. Abernathy tells KTXL his discovery was an "ecstatic feel-good moment," while Marlee calls it the "memory of a lifetime." "It's a great story to tell our kids one day," she tells CBS. (Read more uplifting news stories.)