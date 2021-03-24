After Extra Training, Biden's Dogs Are Back

(Newser) – Major news from the White House: Dogs Major and Champ have returned to the presidential residence after a few weeks in Delaware, NBC reports. They were sent to the Bidens' Wilmington home after 3-year-old Major, the first rescue dog ever to live at the White House, bit a Secret Service agent earlier this month. The dogs' trip north was reportedly arranged prior to the bite in connection with the Bidens' own travel plans.

Major received extra training while in Delaware, CNN reports. After the incident with a Secret Service agent, President Biden said he still thought Major was a good boy. He said the German shepherd didn't "bite someone and penetrate the skin." White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Major "was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual." She added that "the dogs will come and go, and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion, as the president and first lady often do as well." (Read more White House stories.)