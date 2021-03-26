Pelosi Announces Historic Pick for Sergeant-at-Arms

(Newser) – The next sergeant-at-arms for the US House is a historic choice. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that she's appointing Major Gen. William Walker of the DC National Guard. He'll be the first Black person in the job. Walker "has proven to be a leader of great integrity and experience who will bring his steady and patriotic leadership to this vital role," Pelosi said. She called his selection "an important step forward for this institution and our nation," CNN reports. The nomination requires House approval.

The opening came about when the speaker asked the previous sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, to resign after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Senate's sergeant-at-arms, Michael Stenger, also resigned in the aftermath of the riot. Pelosi said Walker's experience will be an asset, "particularly in light of the January 6 insurrection." Walker has experience in intelligence and law enforcement, per the Hill, including a tenure as a special agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration. (Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)