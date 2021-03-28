Bombing as Mass Ends Leaves at Least 20 Wounded

(Newser) – Two attackers rode a motorbike into a cathedral compound in Indonesia as Palm Sunday mass ended, setting off a bomb that injured at least 20 people. Police said the wounded include churchgoers and four security guards, Yahoo News reports. "We were finishing the service and people were going home when it happened," the Rev. Wilhelmus Tulak said. The pastor of the Cathedral of Makassar said guards became suspicious of the people on the motocycle and confronted them; the attackers then set off the explosion. The bombers were killed immediately, and forensic investigators were working with their remains to try to identify them. One of them might have been a woman, police said.

Calling the attack an act of terror, President Joko Widodo condemned it in a televised address and said it wasn't tied to religion, per the AP. "I call on people to remain calm while worshipping because the state guarantees you can worship without fear," he said, per the AP. A government minister said, "The perpetrators or terrorist groups behind this attack will continue to be pursued." The wounded were taken to hospitals, and there was no word on how serious their injuries were. But witnesses said limbs were scattered around the church grounds. Widodo said the government would pay for their health care. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing. (Read more bombing stories.)