Despite Pandemic, There Were Fewer Suicides in 2020

It's no longer in the top 10 causes of death
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 1, 2021 12:41 PM CDT

(Newser) – For countless millions of people, 2020 was one of the toughest years of their lives—but though authorities warned that the pandemic would cause a mental health crisis, it didn't lead to a rise in suicides. According to preliminary figures from the CDC, deaths by suicide declined 5.6% in 2020, from 47,511 to 44,834. Suicide was also bumped out of the top 10 causes of death by COVID-19, which entered the list in third place. Experts warn, however, that with life still a long way from normal, young people in particular are still experiencing high levels of depression and anxiety. Benjamin Miller, chief strategy officer of Well Being Trust, tells Axios that "deaths of despair" include "not just suicide, but drug overdose deaths and alcohol deaths. Both of the latter two we know we are still on the rise." The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is at 1-800-273-8255. (Read more CDC stories.)

