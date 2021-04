Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber is congratulated after hitting a home run during the second inning of a spring training game March 24, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber is congratulated after hitting a home run during the second inning of a spring training game March 24, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)