White House Says Vaccine Deadline is Being Moved Up

(Newser) – President Biden is set to move up another coronavirus deadline. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the president will confirm Tuesday that the deadline for having all adults eligible for vaccination is being moved from May 1 to April 19, more than 10 days before his 100th day in office, CNN reports. "That doesn't mean they will get it that day—it means they can join the line that day if they have not already done that beforehand," Psaki told reporters. She said Biden's announcement will reduce confusion by letting all American adults know they will be eligible in less than two weeks.

Biden, who visited a vaccination site at Immanuel Chapel at Virginia Theological Seminary Tuesday, is also expected to announce that 150 million vaccines doses have been administered since he took office, the AP reports. His initial goal of 100 million shots by the end of his first 100 days in office was reached in March and the new goal is 200 million by April 30, his 100th day. The White House says more than 75% of people over 65 have now received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 55% have been fully vaccinated. Psaki said seniors who have not been vaccinated should seek appointments soon "because the lines are going to become longer" after April 19. (Read more coronavirus stories.)