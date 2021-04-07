Almost an Entire NHL Team Has COVID

(Newser)
The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks say 25 members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 21 players. The team was shut down last week, and it’s uncertain when it will play its next game. In a statement attributed to team doctor Jim Bovard and infectious disease doctor Josh Douglas, the Canucks say the COVID-19 cases stem from a variant of the virus that was traced by Vancouver Coastal Health back to one individual contracting it in a public setting, the AP reports. Four staff members also tested positive for the virus, another player is considered a close contact, and the entire team remains in quarantine. "This is a stark reminder of how quickly the virus can spread and its serious impact, even among healthy, young athletes," Bovard said. (Read more coronavirus stories.)