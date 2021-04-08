Georgia Lawmaker Won't Be Prosecuted for Knocking on Governor's Door

In this Thursday, March 25, 2021 file photo, State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)In this Thursday, March 25, 2021 file photo, State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia... (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)