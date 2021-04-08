Georgia Lawmaker Won't Be Prosecuted for Knocking on Governor's Door

(Newser) – Park Cannon, the Black state representative who was arrested as she knocked on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's door in an attempt to witness him signing controversial new voting restrictions into law, will not be prosecuted. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Wednesday she would "close this matter" rather than presenting it to a grand jury. While the Democrats actions may have been "annoying" to state Capitol police officers or other lawmakers, the two felony charges she had faced are not warranted, according to a statement cited by ABC News.

After the incident, Cannon's attorney had called for a crackdown on state and local officials who try to "silence voters," and Cannon herself had urged people not to let her arrest distract them from fighting what she called "the most comprehensive voter suppression bill in the country." After the DA's announcement, she tweeted, "Doors of injustice are everywhere and we cannot stop knocking." She's also been using the hashtag #KeepKnocking. And her lawyer said they are still evaluating all their legal options, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. (Read more Georgia stories.)