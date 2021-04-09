Prime Minister Fined for Violating COVID Rules

(Newser) – Norway's prime minister is not above the law—and she is being penalized more harshly than the average citizen for breaking it. Police say Erna Solberg has been fined the equivalent of $2,352 for violating COVID-19 restrictions with a family gathering to celebrate her 60th birthday in February, reports Reuters. She organized an event with 13 people in a mountain resort when the gatherings were limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Police chief Ole Saeverud said that while a fine usually isn't issued in similar cases, they decided to fine Solberg because she played a leading role in crafting the regulations she broke. Solberg apologized after news of the breach emerged last month. The incident could hurt her re-election chances in September, AFP reports. (Read more Norway stories.)