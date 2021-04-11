Emergency Surgery Leaves Congressman 'Effectively Blind'

(Newser) – A Navy SEAL turned Texas congressman says he'll be "off the grid" for about a month after emergency eye surgery that has left him "effectively blind" while he recovers. Per Politico, Rep. Dan Crenshaw announced Saturday that he underwent surgery after recently experiencing "dark, blurry spots" in his vision. In a statement posted to his Twitter, Crenshaw said doctors informed him his retina was detaching, news he called "terrifying" for someone with one eye. As part of his treatment, Crenshaw said doctors put a gas bubble in his eye to act as a bandage for his retina and he'll be required to remain face down for several days as he recovers.

Crenshaw, a Republican who represents Texas' 2nd District, lost one of his eyes from an IED blast in Afghanistan. The 2012 blast also did extensive damage to his other eye. “It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface," he said in his statement. "It appears that is exactly what has happened.” Crenshaw also thanked the VA doctors and nurses, who performed his surgery in Houston on Friday. (Read more Dan Crenshaw stories.)