Army Officer Says Cops Threatened His Career

(Newser) – A second lieutenant in the US Army is suing after a December traffic stop in which he alleges he was held at gunpoint, pepper-sprayed, and knocked to the ground by Virginia police officers who suggested he'd be executed before threatening his military career. Per USA Today, Caron Nazario is suing Windsor Police Officers Daniel Crocker and Joe Gutierrez over claims they violated his constitutional rights during the stop, which was caught on body cam video that shows Nazario, who is Black and Latino, dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver's side window as he told the armed officers, "I'm honestly afraid to get out." The officers shouted conflicting orders at Nazario, telling him to put his hands out the window while also telling him to open the door and get out, the lawsuit says.

