SNL Takes On Derek Chauvin Trial in Cold Open

Never a show to shy away from politically hot topics, Saturday Night Live took on the ongoing Derek Chauvin trial in this week's cold open. In a morning news show spoof called "Eye on Minnesota," fictional news anchors played by Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Alex Moffat, and Kate McKinnon discuss what they think the outcome will be for Chauvin, a white police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. While the sketch's white anchors seem confident in a guilty verdict for Chauvin, the black anchors aren't so sure.

"Sounds like we all agree there's no way that Derek Chauvin walks away from this," McKinnon's character chirps. "Hmmmm ... well ...," responds the character played by Thompson, who's Black. McKinnon's host relents that "historically, police have gotten away in other cases like this," to which Thompson's wonders "Historically?" before Nwodim chimes in with the money line "She means every single time." The anchors continue to be at odds along racial lines about the deaths of rapper DMX and Prince Phillip before giving up to shout the familiar "Live from New York," intro. (Read more Derek Chauvin stories.)