Report: Cindy McCain to Be Named US Ambassador

(Newser) – She endorsed Joe Biden for president and was censured by the Arizona GOP, but Cindy McCain is still a Republican—and sources tell Politico that she is set to become the first Republican nominated to a Senate-confirmed role in Biden's administration. The sources say McCain, the 66-year-old widow of Sen. John McCain, is being vetted for the position of US ambassador to the United Nations' World Food Programme, which is based in Rome. McCain is a longtime philanthropist who has worked with the UN program in the past. The Hill notes after Biden became the first Democrat to win Arizona since 1996, it was partially credited to the endorsement from McCain, whose husband was criticized by Donald Trump before and after his death in 2018. (Read more Cindy McCain stories.)