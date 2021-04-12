Widow's Admission Cracks 20-Year-Old Double Murder

(Newser) – Police in Arkansas say they have solved a nearly 20-year-old double murder case, but the killer has since died himself. In a lengthy account, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office says a man named Clarence Krusen killed 20-year-old Angela Cox and her 4-year-old son Mikey in late 2002 or early 2003. The case was cracked when his widow, Barbara, told authorities that her husband had confessed to killing the pair and burning their bodies in an outdoor furnace on the couple's farm. The reason? Angela had agreed to let the couple adopt Mikey but reneged on the offer, according to the police account. When Angela returned to the farm to pick up her son, Clarence Krusen killed them both, per Law & Crime. Clarence Krusen himself was fatally shot in 2012.

His wife's admission came after she failed a recent polygraph test administered by FBI agents, reports People. "In a post polygraph interview, she advised the agents that Clarence had told her he had done away with both" victims, says the police release. She added that when the couple moved from the farmhouse, "Clarence told her that they had to move the furnace out of there since it was used to destroy both Angela and Mikey’s bodies." They did so, and as a result, police have not been able to recover any remains. Still, the sheriff's office now considers the case closed. Barbara Krusen will not face charges. (A new autopsy has resulted in a murder investigation in a 2004 death.)