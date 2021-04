In Domestic Terrorism Data, a Clear Trend Emerges

(Newser) – The Washington Post has done a deep dive into domestic terrorism incidents in the US over the last six years and found a clear trend: Attacks by far-right groups have far exceeded those by far-left groups. Some highlights from the analysis, based on data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies:

Right-wing extremists have been held responsible for 267 plots or attacks, resulting in 91 fatalities, since 2015. Left-wing extremists were blamed for 66 incidents and 19 deaths over the same period.

More than a quarter of right-wing incidents were linked to white supremacy.

In 2020, the number of right-wing incidents reached 73, a yearly high. The number of left-wing attacks hit 25, also a record. The burning of a police station in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd is an example of an incident in the latter camp.

The stats show 15 anti-immigrant incidents since 2015, with 27 fatalities. That includes the 2019 massacre at a Walmart in El Paso that left 23 people dead.

