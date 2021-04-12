Chihuahua That Hates Men, Kids Is a Big Hit

(Newser) – Honesty appear to be the best policy even when seeking a new home for a dog that has turned your home into a "demonic Chihuahua hellscape." In a Wednesday Facebook post, New Jersey woman Tyfanee Fortuna describes 2-year-old Prancer as a "haunted Victorian child in the body of a small dog that hates men and children." She describes the dog as "literally the Chihuahua meme that describes them as being 50% hate and 50% tremble" and warns: "Prancer only likes women. Nothing else ... If you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him." The post went viral, with more than 49,000 shares, and Fortuna, who has been fostering Prancer for the Second Chance Pets Adoption League, tells USA Today that requests have been pouring in.

Fortuna says they are sifting through applications looking for the "best fit," which would be a home within a three- or four-hour radius of New Jersey with "just women and no other pets." Her post notes that Prancer has some good traits: "He is loyal beyond belief, although to tell you a secret his complex is really just a facade for his fear." She tells BuzzFeed that she has been fostering Prancer since November. She says he had been living with an elderly woman who treated him like a human. She says he was an obese "neurotic mess" who had never eaten dog food, but is now down to a healthy size. Fortuna says she is amazed by the response to her post. "I honestly was thinking I’d be lucky if it got 20 shares on Facebook," she says. "I never anticipated the reach it would have." (Read more chihuahua stories.)