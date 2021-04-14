Jagger, Grohl Team Up for Song About Pandemic

(Newser) – Two rock stars have teamed up for a song looking back at life under lockdowns—and looking ahead to the end of the pandemic. Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl released surprise track "Easy Sleazy" on YouTube Tuesday afternoon, NME reports. The Rolling Stones frontman sings and plays guitar, while the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer plays drums, guitar, and bass. Jagger's lyrics mock conspiracy theories and complain about canceled tours and "virtual premieres." He also jokes about TikTok dances and taking samba classes before looking ahead to a "garden of earthly delights" awaiting when COVID restrictions are lifted, reports the AP.

"Everything’s gonna get really freaky/Alright on the night/Soon it’ll be a memory/You’re trying to remember to forget," Jagger sings. The video shows Jagger and Grohl in their home studios. Jagger tells Rolling Stone that while the situation is different from country to country, the overall picture is gradually improving. "There seems to be, now, a light at the end of the tunnel in a lot of countries," he says. "I could see that light, so I thought I’d write a song about all the things that you’ve experienced in lockdown and now hopefully this is going to be the beginning of a bit more freedom." (Read more Mick Jagger stories.)