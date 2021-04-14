Yep, Joel Greenberg Is Seeking a Plea Deal

(Newser) – Joel Greenberg, an associate of Matt Gaetz, is indeed cooperating with the Justice Department investigation focused on them both, sources say. Greenberg is seeking a plea deal, a source tells the Washington Post, and in doing so, he's reportedly been giving information to federal law enforcement authorities since last year. According to two sources who spoke to the New York Times, Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector in Florida, told investigators he and Gaetz were involved with women who received money or gifts in exchange for sex; the Post's source says Greenberg has admitted he and the Florida congressman paid the women themselves. The DoJ is investigating whether Gaetz and Greenberg violated sex trafficking laws and whether they had sex with a 17-year-old girl, among other things.

Greenberg allegedly met the women via websites that connect people willing to exchange gifts, travel, and more for romantic liaisons. Gaetz's spokesperson, Harlan Hill, says Greenberg is simply "trying to ensnare innocent people in his troubles" and that Gaetz has never paid anyone for sex. And multiple outlets point out that Greenberg, who faces a mandatory minimum of 12 years behind bars, will likely face attacks on his credibility due to the charges against him. Meanwhile: