(Newser) – On Tuesday, the FDA and CDC recommended a "pause" of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine amid reports of rare blood clotting. Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed clots within a few weeks after receiving the J&J dose, out of nearly 7 million doses administered. The agencies want some time to investigate further, and while that's underway, the topic has found its way into the late-night monologues, per the New York Times. Jimmy Fallon kicked things off Tuesday by noting the word "pause" itself is worrisome: "Anyone who's ever been dumped was like: 'Oh, boy. We know what "pause" means,'" he noted. More from the after-hours gang:

Stephen Colbert, on one's chances of developing clots: "It's slightly better odds than you have of getting to visit Willy Wonka's Fantabulous Chocolate Factory, which, for the record, kills or maims four out of the five children who step foot inside."

Trevor Noah: "Yes, yes—you might have a 0.0001% chance of getting blood clots from this vaccine. But if you get coronavirus, you can get lung damage, heart damage, neurological damage, strokes, seizures, Guillain-Barre syndrome, immune disorders, erectile dysfunction and, get this, also blood clots."

