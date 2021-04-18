Kate Middleton Paves Way For William and Harry Patch Up

(Newser) – William and Harry did not walk side by side at their grandfather's funeral on Saturday, but the Sunday Times reports they could be on their way to a royal reconciliation thanks to "family peacemaker" Kate Middleton. Per the Times, the duchess was first to engage Harry in conversation as the royals left Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle. William then joined and Kate slipped behind to give some space for the brothers to chat. The death of 99-year-old Philip came just weeks after Harry's bombshell Oprah interview along with wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant and had to remain in California.

story continues below

The brothers' relationship has been strained since. As People notes, this was the first time the once thick-as-thieves brothers have been together in the over one year since Harry gave up his royal duties to move to Canada and then California with Markle and their son Archie. The Times reports Harry will remain in Britain for several days following his grandfather's funeral in order to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday on Wednesday with his family. (Read more Prince William stories.)