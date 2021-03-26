Prince Albert Takes Issue With Prince Harry's Interview

(Newser) – While Prince Albert II of Monaco can empathize with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, that doesn't mean he agrees with their decision to air their grievances on Oprah. While he knows the pressures they likely experienced, "this type of public display of dissatisfaction, to say the least, these types of conversations should be held within the intimate quarters of the family," the 63-year-old told the BBC Thursday in a rare interview. He reiterated that he can see where the couple is coming from, but said he was still "a little bit" bothered by them putting it out into "the public sphere." It wasn't the right forum, he said, but he did wish Harry the best.

In related news, People reports Lifetime is producing its third film about the royal couple: Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is expected to bow in the fall. And in the latest on the Oprah interview itself, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan clarifies to the Daily Beast that the couple's "official/legal wedding" was indeed held on May 19, 2018. Meghan sparked uproar with her claim to Winfrey that they actually got married secretly three days prior, but the rep says that was just an exchange of "personal vows." (Read more Prince Harry stories.)