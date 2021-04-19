(Newser) – If anyone knows what it feels like to have colleagues try to remove you from your job, it's Marjorie Taylor Greene, the GOP congresswoman from Georgia who's had her committee roles stripped away and even had a resolution filed against her to expel her from the House. That isn't stopping Greene from trying to do exactly the same to Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who Greene says should be expelled for her "continual incitement of violence." The Georgia lawmaker announced on Sunday she'll introduce a resolution to propose that fate for California's Waters, per the Hill. Greene cites as an example Waters' words Saturday in Brooklyn Center, Minn., where protesters converged after the April 11 police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Waters said, among other things, that she was "going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice."

Waters also spoke about the possibility of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin not being convicted in his murder trial over the death of George Floyd. If Chauvin is acquitted, Waters said, per Fox News: "We've got to stay on the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business." Greene tweeted on Sunday that Waters "is a danger to our society," suggesting that what Waters said prompted a drive-by shooting against a National Guardsman team in Minneapolis early Sunday, injuring two. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz also jumped into the fray, tweeting a Daily Mail article about Waters' remarks and adding, per Insider: "Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence. They want to tear us apart." The Hill notes there's still no word on who fired those shots, and that there's been no suggested link to Waters' comments from the National Guard itself. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)