Resolution Seeks to Expel Greene From House

(Newser) – A House Democrat introduced a resolution Friday to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene out of Congress over her endorsements of violence against their colleagues. "I take no joy in introducing this resolution," California Rep. Jimmy Gomez said in a floor speech, the Hill reports. But he said Greene had "advocated violence against our peers, the speaker and our government." In 2019, Greene liked a Facebook comment that suggested removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with "a bullet to the head." She also said plans were being made to hang Hillary Clinton and former President Obama and accused Pelosi of treason, saying the penalty for that crime is death. (She has apologized.) Expelling Greene would take a two-thirds vote, and Pelosi said Friday that she and other House leaders don't support the resolution. Gomez's office said more than 70 Democrats back his resolution.

"House Democrats have declared war on House Republican Women!" Greene said in a statement, accusing them of working to "overturn the will of the people." A successful attempt to take Greene's committee assignments away from her in February drew the votes of 11 Republicans. On Friday, Greene chalked up a victory when Twitter overturned its suspension of her account, saying it had made a mistake. The account had been shut down around 1am. "Our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error," Twitter said in a statement, per CNBC. "This action has been reversed." Her account also had been suspended in January over misinformation. Greene suggested a connection between the latest suspension and the Gomez resolution in a tweet. "What a coincidence?" she wrote. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)