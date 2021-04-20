Sen. Sinema's Explicit Ring Gets Plenty of Attention

(Newser) – On a weekend in which photos of her exaggerated thumbs-down "no" vote on an incremental minimum wage were projected on City Hall in Flagstaff, Ariz., Sen. Kyrsten Sinema projected an image of her own—which included the words "f--k off." The Arizona Democrat posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday, only visible for 24 hours, showing her sipping what looked to be sangria while wearing a gold ring with that message, per the Arizona Republic and Newsweek. While Sinema's team refused to comment, some saw it as a response to progressive Democrat critics, who put on the weekend show at City Hall, or a dig at her own constituents. Michael Slugocki, vice chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, said Monday that Sinema was "telling voters to 'F*ck off' for asking for a living wage," per the Republic. "Your ego will cost you your own seat," he added.

story continues below

Though Sinema is known for "flamboyant getups," the ring "oozes contempt," Christina Cauterucci writes at Slate. At the Republic, Laurie Roberts argues Sinema was "giving the finger to her own party." Former Democratic House candidates Krystal Ball and Joan Greene also responded. "Presuming here the F*** Off ring is directed at the working class," tweeted Ball. Greene tweeted that Sinema should listen to the people "instead of showing contempt." Sinema, a centrist Democrat who's also angered progressives with her opposition to eliminating the Senate's filibuster, has said she supports raising the minimum wage but didn't think a provision laying out an increase to $15 an hour over four years ought to be included in the COVID relief bill. She's working with Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on legislation for a possible increase to $11 an hour, reports HuffPost. (Read more Kyrsten Sinema stories.)