Thanks to Online Petition, LeVar Burton Lands Jeopardy Gig

(Newser) – From Reading Rainbow host to Jeopardy! host, at least for a bit: LeVar Burton snagged the gig after making his desire to guest-host the iconic game show clear on social media. On April 5, the beloved Star Trek star shared a Change.org petition on Twitter calling for him to be made the next host of Jeopardy! (which nearly 250,000 had signed at the time this story was posted). By Wednesday, the show announced Burton would be one of the final guest hosts for season 37, CNN reports.

A permanent host has not yet been announced in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek's death, but other guest hosts this season have included Anderson Cooper, Ken Jennings, Dr. Oz, and Katie Couric, Yahoo News reports; others still to come include Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts. "THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support!" Burton tweeted after the announcement. "I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time." (Read more LeVar Burton stories.)