Canadian Lawmaker: Sorry About Taking Picture of Naked Zoom Mishap

How exactly did the photo of a naked Canadian lawmaker on a computer screen get released, seeing as the Zoom mishap wasn't viewable by the public when it took place? Well, a fellow Canadian lawmaker took it, and is now apologizing. The shot of MP William Amos, who was changing into work clothes during a virtual parliamentary session in front of his camera—which he didn't realize was on, quickly went viral. But since Amos wasn't speaking at the time, the video of him had not been streamed publicly. "This photo came from a video feed that only MPs or a very small number of staff had access to," Amos said in a statement last week. On Wednesday, a member of Canada's House of Commons admitted he was the culprit, though he said he has no clue how the photo he took made its way onto social media, the New York Times reports.

"I would like to present my apologies to the House for breaching the standing orders by taking a picture of a member on April 14," MP Sébastien Lemire said in a statement addressing the House. "I personally apologized to him, but I also wanted to do so publicly, to him personally, to his family, to his colleagues and anyone I may have offended." It's not clear whether any action will be taken as a result. Amos told Global News he had no comment on the new development because the House Speaker is considering an investigation. Chief Government Whip Mark Holland, meanwhile, said Wednesday that while he appreciates the apology, he wants to know with whom Lemire shared the photo—and who then made it public. Whoever shared the photo may have committed a criminal act and must be held accountable, he said, per the CBC. He said he will bring up the issue at a meeting of the Board of Internal Economy.