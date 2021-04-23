Biggest US College System Will Make Vaccine Mandatory

(Newser) – Two of the nation’s largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff on campuses this fall. Several US colleges and universities hoping to get back to normal campus life after months of online learning also have said they plan to make the vaccination mandatory. But Thursday’s joint announcement from the 10-campus University of California and the 23-campus California State University is the largest of its kind in American higher education, the AP reports. The CSU system is the nation’s biggest four-year college system, with about 485,000 students and tens of thousands of staff, while the UC system has more than 280,000 students.

Stanford University also announced a mandate Thursday for all of its 19,000 students to be vaccinated when classes start in the fall. Students who have an approved vaccination exemption for medical or religious reasons will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing. The two public university systems would allow for similar exemptions. The University of California said in a statement that it will be requiring students planning to be on its campuses in the fall to update their immunization documentation to show they received a COVID-19 vaccination or have a medical exemption. Students or staff who fail to comply with the mandate "will be barred from in-person access" to campus programs and facilities, including campus housing, the system said.