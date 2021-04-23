OJ Simpson Slams LeBron James' Tweet

(Newser) – OJ Simpson apparently backs the blue, at least in this case. The convicted felon, former NFL star, and one-time suspected murderer on Thursday tweeted a video in which he took issue with LeBron James after the NBA star's controversial comments on the Ohio police officer who fatally shot Ma’Khia Bryant. "The police guy had no choice, he responded," Simpson said. "We wish he could have pulled a taser, we wish he could have done it in another way, but in that instance, if he hadn't done what he did, it appears to me that another young American would have had her life taken" because the 16-year-old Bryant had a knife, Simpson, 73, said.

story continues below

"I’m a little upset with most of the media who showed us edited versions of what took place with the girl with the knife," Simpson said. "They made it sound like it was another police officer overreacting and killing a young Black American." He added that he does admire James for his social activism, particularly in fighting systemic racism, but that he should have waited for more information. "It’s a war that must be fought but sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with police departments," he said. Simpson had, just days prior, posted a video about the Derek Chauvin verdict in which he said the former Minneapolis cop "deserve[d]" to be convicted in George Floyd's death. (Read more OJ Simpson stories.)