(Newser) – Indonesia's navy on Saturday said items were found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members had sunk and there was no hope of finding survivors. Navy chief Yudo Margono said rescuers found several items from the KRI Nanggala 402, which disappeared after its last reported dive Wednesday off the resort island of Bali, including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope, and prayer rugs. "With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the 'sub miss' phase to 'sub sunk,'" Margono said at a presser in Bali, where the found items were displayed, per the AP. Officials previously said the submarine's oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday. Indonesia had considered the submarine as just missing.

There'd been no signs of life from the submarine, but family members had held out hope that the massive search effort would find the vessel in time. The search focused on an area near the starting position of its last dive, where an oil slick was found, but there was no conclusive evidence so far that the oil slick was from the sub. The cause of the disappearance is still uncertain. The navy has said an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to execute emergency procedures to resurface. An American reconnaissance plane landed early Saturday and was set to join the search, along with 20 Indonesian ships, a sonar-equipped Australian warship, and four Indonesian aircraft. Singaporean rescue ships and Malaysian rescue vessels are also due to arrive this weekend, per a military rep. The navy believes the sub sank to a depth of 2,000 to 2,300 feet, much deeper than its collapse depth of 655 feet, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.