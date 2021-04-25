Man Arrested Over Alleged Birthday Gift Scheme

(Newser) – It seems like an awful lot of trouble to go to in order to get $1,000 in gifts. The Telegraph reports a Japanese man has been arrested after allegedly juggling 35 different girlfriends in order to get a year-long stream of birthday presents. Takashi Miyagawa allegedly supplied the women with different birthdates throughout the year and is accused of defrauding them by pretending to be romantically interested in them in order to get the gifts, which were worth a total of about 100,000 yen, or roughly $925.

Japan Today reports the 39-year-old—whose true birthday is on Nov. 13, though he is accused of telling three of the women it was on Feb. 22, in April, and in July—met the women while selling hydrogen water shower heads though a multi-level marketing company. His alleged scheme was reportedly exposed when the women learned what he was up to and reported him to the police. The New York Post has photos of the man it has dubbed "Con Juan." (Read more weird crimes stories.)