Britney Spears Sees Hypocrisy in Documentaries About Her

(Newser) – Britney Spears has weighed in on two recent documentaries about her, finding them "so hypocritical." The criticism was posted on Instagram Monday, the Guardian reports. "They criticize the media and then do the same thing?????" the singer wrote. The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship premiered Saturday on the BBC. She had written earlier about Framing Britney Spears, which was made by the New York Times and Hulu, saying she cried for two weeks after it aired. Her latest post objected to the emphasis on her mental health problems of 2007-08, per Vanity Fair, saying she's had far more good times than bad. "Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago????" she wrote.

One of the newest documentary's sources was makeup artist Billy Brasfield, who says he's in touch with Spears. She took issue with that. "I don't actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused," she wrote, lamenting at one point, "So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life." Spears ended by saying she is ready to look ahead—and dance. "On a lighter note," she posted, "this is a video of me dancing!!!!" She said she has much to be grateful for, including her garden, and said she's looking forward to traveling this summer and dancing in different studios. (Spears will get a chance to speak for herself in her conservatorship case in June.)