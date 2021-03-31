Britney Spears Reveals Her Feelings on Framing Britney

(Newser) – Wondering how Britney Spears herself felt about Framing Britney Spears, the documentary that took the world by storm and infused fresh energy into the "Free Britney" movement? Well, apparently not so great. "My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she posted Tuesday on Instagram, along with a video of her dancing to Aerosmith. "I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!!" The lengthy post continues, in part, "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!"

The Guardian reports Spears had previously only referred to the documentary indirectly. Anonymous sources, however, had said more, including one who told Us that of the people in Spears' circle, her father and others involved in Spears' conservatorship were not pleased with being depicted as "money-grabbing villains," but that there were an increasing number of others "who think it’s high time this extremely sad and confusing story was aired." Spears recently asked in a court filing that her father resign as conservator. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)