Trump Drops Big Hint About 2024 Run

(Newser) – Donald Trump dropped a very big hint Tuesday about his plans for 2024. The former president—who hasn't acknowledging losing the 2020 election yet—told Candace Owens at the Daily Wire that his supporters will be "very happy" with his decision about another White House run, the Hill reports. "As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement," Trump said in a wide-ranging interview set to air Tuesday night.

story continues below

Trump said that for campaign finance reasons, "you really can't do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing." After Owens joked about becoming his running mate in 2024, Trump laughed and said, "That would be fantastic." Trump also launched a new website Tuesday that resembles what Politico calls "an old-school blog." Readers can't comment on Trump's posts, but they can share them on social media. Trump is still banned from Twitter and Facebook. The latter site plans to announce Wednesday morning whether its Oversight Board has recommended lifting the ban. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)